Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO
Overview of Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO
Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Vendeland's Office Locations
Triangle Women's Center115 Parkway Office Ct Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 342-5383
New Horizons OB/GYN2160 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 789-9006
Wake Medical Laboratory Consultants609 Attain St Ste 131, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Directions (919) 342-6674
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Vendeland. I was a wreck when I called her office, with the symptoms I was having. They got me in right away even though I was a new patient, and it was a wonderful experience. She is the most sympathetic, compassionate doctor ever. She is my doctor for life. I don't usually write reviews but I choose by them and thought it was only fair to let someone like me know she is the best choice. You will be glad you did. The whole staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
