Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO

Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Vendeland works at Triangle Womens Center in Cary, NC with other offices in Trinity, FL and Fuquay Varina, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vendeland's Office Locations

    Triangle Women's Center
    115 Parkway Office Ct Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 342-5383
    New Horizons OB/GYN
    2160 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 789-9006
    Wake Medical Laboratory Consultants
    609 Attain St Ste 131, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 342-6674

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Yeast Infections
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 03, 2017
    I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Vendeland. I was a wreck when I called her office, with the symptoms I was having. They got me in right away even though I was a new patient, and it was a wonderful experience. She is the most sympathetic, compassionate doctor ever. She is my doctor for life. I don't usually write reviews but I choose by them and thought it was only fair to let someone like me know she is the best choice. You will be glad you did. The whole staff is wonderful.
    DebbieH in New Port Richey — Apr 03, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467418673
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Vendeland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vendeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vendeland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vendeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vendeland has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vendeland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vendeland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vendeland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vendeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vendeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

