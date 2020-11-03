Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vernon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD
Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Vernon's Office Locations
Lisa Vernon MD Facog LLC85 Nautilus Dr Ste A, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 807-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
First visit to Dr. Vernon. Always nerve-racking for me. Wonderful office staff and terrific doctor. Felt immediately at ease. Dr. Vernon explained everything in detail and offered options to make my own informed decisions. I highly recommend Dr. Vernon to anyone looking for a partner in managing her own healthcare.
About Dr. Lisa Vernon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447223128
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Prairie View A&M University
