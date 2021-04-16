See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Lisa Vickers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Vickers, MD

Dr. Lisa Vickers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Vickers works at Tri Health Orthopaedics&Spine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Batavia, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vickers' Office Locations

    Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute
    8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 (513) 985-3700
    Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
    7575 5 MILE RD, Cincinnati, OH 45230 (513) 981-6784
    Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit
    7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 (513) 624-4500
    Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
    3000 Hospital Dr, Batavia, OH 45103 (513) 732-8255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Limb Pain
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Apr 16, 2021
    I’m 36 years old and 4 weeks ago I fell and broke my hip and had to have surgery to repair it. Dr. Vickers had to go in and insert a titanium IM nail to repair it. Both her and her staff have been nothIng but nice, professional, and very caring. Two weeks after surgery I had almost no pain and can almost place full weight on it while walking on it today. If it wasn’t for her I would not have progressed as much as I have. Please don’t believe all of the negative things you read. If you read between the lines, you’ll quickly learn the true reasons for the comments. Dr. Vickers has truly saved me from a potential life of pain and limping.
    Stephen — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Lisa Vickers, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1659372050
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.