Dr. Lisa Vickers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 985-3700
Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine7575 5 MILE RD, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 981-6784
Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-4500
Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital3000 Hospital Dr, Batavia, OH 45103 Directions (513) 732-8255
I’m 36 years old and 4 weeks ago I fell and broke my hip and had to have surgery to repair it. Dr. Vickers had to go in and insert a titanium IM nail to repair it. Both her and her staff have been nothIng but nice, professional, and very caring. Two weeks after surgery I had almost no pain and can almost place full weight on it while walking on it today. If it wasn’t for her I would not have progressed as much as I have. Please don’t believe all of the negative things you read. If you read between the lines, you’ll quickly learn the true reasons for the comments. Dr. Vickers has truly saved me from a potential life of pain and limping.
