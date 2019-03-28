Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waizenegger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD
Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Waizenegger's Office Locations
Orlando Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA5830 LAKE UNDERHILL RD, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 658-0228
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 150, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 971-3337
Adventhealth Lab7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 658-0228
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waizenegger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waizenegger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waizenegger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waizenegger has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waizenegger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Waizenegger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waizenegger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waizenegger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waizenegger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.