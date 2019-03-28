Overview of Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD

Dr. Lisa Waizenegger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Waizenegger works at Orlando Ear Nose & Throat in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.