Overview of Dr. Lisa Walters, DO

Dr. Lisa Walters, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Walters works at Oceanside Medical Associates in Oceanside, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.