Dr. Lisa Wamack, DPM
Dr. Lisa Wamack, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Wamack works at
Scenic City Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Pllc2707 Citico Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406 Directions (423) 698-4899
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable and professional.
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609891530
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
Dr. Wamack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wamack accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wamack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wamack works at
Dr. Wamack has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wamack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wamack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wamack.
