Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- CA
- Whittier
- Dr. Lisa Wang, MD
Dr. Lisa Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Wang, MD
Dr. Lisa Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology/Oncology12462 Putnam St Ste 206, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 789-5480
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Blood Clot
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cancer Counseling
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cryoglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genetic Counseling Services
- View other providers who treat Genetic Testing
- View other providers who treat Graft vs Host Disease
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Tumor
- View other providers who treat Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Infusion Therapy
- View other providers who treat Iron Deficiency Anemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Overload
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Lobular Carconima
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Marginal Zone Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
- View other providers who treat Multiple Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Sarcomas
- View other providers who treat Mycosis Fungoides
- View other providers who treat Myelofibrosis
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Platelet Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytopenia
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat White Blood Cell Disorders
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr Wang is awesome! Very caring & extremely accommodating in all facets of her profession! The medical profession needs more Drs. like Dr Wang .
About Dr. Lisa Wang, MD
- Hematology
- English, Mandarin
- 1356549331
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-Ucla Medical Center and City Of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.