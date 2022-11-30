See All Hematologists in Whittier, CA
Dr. Lisa Wang, MD

Hematology
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Wang, MD

Dr. Lisa Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hematology/Oncology
    12462 Putnam St Ste 206, Whittier, CA 90602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 789-5480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Sarcomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Platelet Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
White Blood Cell Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr Wang is awesome! Very caring & extremely accommodating in all facets of her profession! The medical profession needs more Drs. like Dr Wang .
    — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Lisa Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356549331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor-Ucla Medical Center and City Of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang works at PIH Health Physicians in Whittier, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wang’s profile.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

