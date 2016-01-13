Dr. Lisa Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Ward, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They completed their residency with U Ill EE Infirm
Ophthalmic Physicians, Inc.9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ophthalmic Physicians Inc.8140 Norton Pkwy, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 255-1115
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really knows her stuff, enjoyable personality, very articulate, non-condescending, helpful, informative and open to questions without shaming the patient. Love her.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1598768855
Education & Certifications
- U Ill EE Infirm
- St Joseph Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.