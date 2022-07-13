Dr. Lisa Weissmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weissmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Weissmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Weissmann, MD
Dr. Lisa Weissmann, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Everett, MA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital and Mount Auburn Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Hodgkin's Disease and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weissmann's Office Locations
- 1 103 Garland St Bldg South, Everett, MA 02149 Directions (617) 394-7731
- 2 1493 Cambridge St Fl 1, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2001
Mount Auburn Surgical Associates PC300 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-9646
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 497-9646Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weissmann has good personal integrity. That being said, at Mt. Auburn Hospital she does not have a good back up team , as they do not bring patients needs and fears to her immediate attention , which places some patients at risk for prompt Appropriate scans and other prompt attention.
About Dr. Lisa Weissmann, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
