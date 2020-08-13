Overview

Dr. Lisa Welch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Welch works at South Dekalb Primary Care in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.