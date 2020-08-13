See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Decatur, GA
Dr. Lisa Welch, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Welch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Dr. Welch works at South Dekalb Primary Care in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Dekalb Primary Care
    1290 Columbia Dr, Decatur, GA 30032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 289-1952

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 13, 2020
    My experience with Dr welch was very great, she gets right down to the point and do a great job, very easy to talk to, great friendly staff.
    Dalisha Brantley — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Lisa Welch, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912096363
    Education & Certifications

    • De Paul Hospital
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welch works at South Dekalb Primary Care in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Welch’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

