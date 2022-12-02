Overview of Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO

Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Whims-Squires works at WILLARD ALLEN HUGHES II M FT HARRISON MEDICAL CTR in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.