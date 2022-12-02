Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whims-Squires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO
Overview of Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO
Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Whims-Squires works at
Dr. Whims-Squires' Office Locations
Lisa Whims-squires D.o. PA1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste G, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best by in the bay!
About Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1831133446
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Kennedy Meml Hosp
- Ami Palmetto Genl Hosp
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Hiram College
Dr. Whims-Squires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whims-Squires accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whims-Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Whims-Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whims-Squires.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whims-Squires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whims-Squires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.