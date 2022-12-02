See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Clearwater, FL
Sleep Medicine
4.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO

Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Whims-Squires works at WILLARD ALLEN HUGHES II M FT HARRISON MEDICAL CTR in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whims-Squires' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Whims-squires D.o. PA
    1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste G, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-0600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 02, 2022
    The best by in the bay!
    — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO
    About Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831133446
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj-Kennedy Meml Hosp
    • Ami Palmetto Genl Hosp
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Hiram College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Whims-Squires, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whims-Squires is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whims-Squires has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whims-Squires has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whims-Squires works at WILLARD ALLEN HUGHES II M FT HARRISON MEDICAL CTR in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Whims-Squires’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Whims-Squires. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whims-Squires.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whims-Squires, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whims-Squires appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.