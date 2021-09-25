Overview of Dr. Lisa White, MD

Dr. Lisa White, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.



Dr. White works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.