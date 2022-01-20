Dr. Lisa Whiteaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whiteaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Whiteaker, MD
Dr. Lisa Whiteaker, MD is a Dermatologist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.
Lisa Whiteaker MD1120 Perimeter Park Dr, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 327-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had my first exam by Dr. Whiteaker today and was pleasantly surprised. She spent plenty of time examining me and explaining things to me and in addition to the 6 spots I had told her about she found one more. Treated them all during the visit. I am very happy to have found her .
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306811427
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
