Dr. Lisa Wildcatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Jacksonville Pediatric Associates900 S Pine Island Rd Ste 800, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (305) 940-6016
Pediatric Associates Tampa Bay602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-7571
Riverview/Winthrop11260 Sullivan St, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 689-7571Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wildcatt is extremely caring, professional and is great with kids. I’ve never had issues at this practice.
About Dr. Lisa Wildcatt, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447315171
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wildcatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wildcatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wildcatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wildcatt works at
Dr. Wildcatt speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wildcatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wildcatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wildcatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wildcatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.