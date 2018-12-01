Dr. Lisa Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Wilson, MD
Dr. Lisa Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - Providence1718 E 4th St Ste 907, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson allowed me to have autonomy over my body and be involved in my health care decisions. She was knowledgeable, respectful, and compassionate. Having her makes me feel like I'm truly collaborating on my health care plan. She performed surgery on me and I recovered very well, and felt very prepared prior, during, and after, due to her expertise and explanation. I will see her as long as I'm able and have recommended her more than once!
About Dr. Lisa Wilson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902980196
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.