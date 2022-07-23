Overview

Dr. Lisa Wirfel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



