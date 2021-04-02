Dr. Lisa Wirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Wirth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Wirth, MD
Dr. Lisa Wirth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital

Dr. Wirth's Office Locations
Lisa A Wirth M.d. LLC500 Spring St SE Ste 201, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 535-2497
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wirth has treated my depression and anxiety since 2008. We are now reducing the amount of medication, and she and I are both pleased that my brain chemistry seems to be finally recovering and able to produce a correct balance on its own. Persistence, and a reliable committed doctor are key.
About Dr. Lisa Wirth, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932171758
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wirth has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.