Overview

Dr. Lisa Witkin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med|Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Of Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Witkin works at Lisa R Witkin M D in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.