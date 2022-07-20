Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD
Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They graduated from Tufts University Boston Ma and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks.
Dr. Wohl works at
Dr. Wohl's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology303 E Army Trail Rd Ste 200, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 351-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wohl?
Dr wohl is good sometimes if you're not in a wheelchair then she tells you to get out of the wheelchair cause she cailms she can't do a eye exam when you are in a wheelchair when does a doctor tell someone to get out of a wheelchair and the helpertell you you are a good girl like you are a 9 years old I think they need to have a meeting with someone from the medical place
About Dr. Lisa Wohl, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1598701625
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Tufts University Boston Ma
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wohl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wohl works at
Dr. Wohl has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wohl speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.