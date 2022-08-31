Overview

Dr. Lisa Young, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.