Dr. Lisa Zack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Zack, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Locations
Lisa D Zack MD PA801 Anchor Rode Dr Ste 100, Naples, FL 34103 Directions (239) 263-1717
Florida Coastal Dermatology19910 S Tamiami Trl Ste B, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (239) 676-8677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very professional and extremely competent
About Dr. Lisa Zack, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467458984
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Illinois
- Northwestern U-Evanston Hos
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zack has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.