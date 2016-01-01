Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD
Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital
Dr. Zheng works at
Dr. Zheng's Office Locations
Spectrum Pediatrics5 Executive Park Ct, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 916-9696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Zheng, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheng speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.