Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Zhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Zhu, MD
Dr. Lisa Zhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Zhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zhu's Office Locations
-
1
Encino - Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 170, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
-
2
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz Ste 7501, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4321
-
3
Ucla19950 Rinaldi St, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 271-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhu?
About Dr. Lisa Zhu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1235524596
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu works at
Dr. Zhu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.