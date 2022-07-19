See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Lisan Peng, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lisan Peng, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Peng works at CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists
    3190 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 547-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lisan Peng, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992969414
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisan Peng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peng works at CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Peng’s profile.

    Dr. Peng has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

