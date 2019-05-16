Dr. Lisbeth Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisbeth Chang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group18406 Roscoe Blvd Ste A, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CalOptima
- Care 1st Health Plan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was wonderful with me
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Female
- 1861551541
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
