Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Keplinger's Office Locations
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 35000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 626-8630
Imperial Brea West 110955 W Imperial Hwy Ste 110, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 278-4263
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisbeth Keplinger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053571828
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keplinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keplinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keplinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keplinger has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Heel Spur and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keplinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keplinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keplinger.
