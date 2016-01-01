Dr. Lise Guay-Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guay-Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lise Guay-Bhatia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Ellyn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Dupage Medical Group430 Pennsylvania Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 Directions (630) 322-8300Sunday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417993197
- University Illinois
- Loyola U MC
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Guay-Bhatia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guay-Bhatia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guay-Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Guay-Bhatia works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guay-Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guay-Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guay-Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.