Overview of Dr. Lisette Casagrande, MD

Dr. Lisette Casagrande, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Casagrande works at Modern Nephrology & Transplant in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Orange, NJ, East Orange, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.