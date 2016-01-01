Dr. Lisette Casagrande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casagrande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisette Casagrande, MD
Dr. Lisette Casagrande, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Modern Nephrology & Transplant LLC767 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 992-9022
Renex Dialysis Clinic of Orange Inc151 Central Ave, Orange, NJ 07050 Directions (973) 675-3400
Renex Dialysis Clinic of East Orange110 S Grove St, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 414-6100
East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7150
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Seton Hall University
Dr. Casagrande has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casagrande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casagrande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casagrande has seen patients for Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casagrande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Casagrande. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casagrande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casagrande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casagrande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.