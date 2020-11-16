See All Dermatologists in Decatur, GA
Dr. Lisha Davis, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (22)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Lisha Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Decatur, GA. 

Dr. Davis works at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Decatur in Decatur, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Decatur
    2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 659-5909
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 16, 2020
They're very professiopnal. One of the best, if not the best I'v been to.
Jerry B. — Nov 16, 2020
Photo: Dr. Lisha Davis, MD
About Dr. Lisha Davis, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639300601
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davis works at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia - Decatur in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

