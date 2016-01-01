Dr. Kassa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lishan Kassa, MD
Overview of Dr. Lishan Kassa, MD
Dr. Lishan Kassa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Kassa works at
Dr. Kassa's Office Locations
Fairfax County Adult Detention Center10520 Judicial Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 246-4459
Abbai Home Health Care LLC6395 Little River Tpke, Alexandria, VA 22312 Directions (703) 563-2125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Lishan Kassa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
