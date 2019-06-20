See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Madera, CA
Dr. Lissa Francois, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lissa Francois, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Francois works at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Children's Healthcare
    9300 Valley Childrens Pl # GW12, Madera, CA 93636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 353-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Fetal Cardiac Screening

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 20, 2019
There are not any words to describe the special place Dr. Francois has in my heart. After finding out at my 12 week appointment that my baby no longer had a heartbeat, I was devastated. In this guy wrenchingly hard moment, I was met by one of the warmest and caring Doctors I have ever had the pleasure to meet. While I only spent a few minutes with her, I cannot begin to describe how much her kindness, warmth and genuine empathy and authenticity meant to me. My deepest appreciation to Dr. Francois and the amazing staff at Valley Children’s. The receptionists, Ultrasound Tech, Nurses, and Genetic Counselor were all amazing! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
Shanna in Sanger , CA — Jun 20, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lissa Francois, MD
About Dr. Lissa Francois, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497829238
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

