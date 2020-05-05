See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD

Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Sakata works at Blossom Bariatrics in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Wilmington, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sakata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blossom Bariatrics
    7385 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 350-5571
  2. 2
    Boston Medical Group- Virginia P.c.
    4216 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 350-5571
  3. 3
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Regional Medical Center
  • Mount Edgecumbe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sakata?

    May 05, 2020
    Love Dr Sakata. She did my sleeve surgery last year at Blossom Bariatrics. She is extremely friendly and personable. She is extremely knowledgeable and experienced so she definitely understands things and is able/willing to explain things and/or make suggestions. She takes the time to review current and past bloodwork. She listens and answers all questions. She is always positive and encouraging. She is always on time and never rushes the patient. She goes above and beyond thru the entire process. Would recommend her to everyone.
    — May 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sakata to family and friends

    Dr. Sakata's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sakata

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD.

    About Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902193410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sakata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.