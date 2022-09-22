Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calagua-Solis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD
Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Calagua-Solis' Office Locations
Lita R Calagua MD PA10650 W State Road 84 Ste 211, Davie, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-8126
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- One Health
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Priority Health
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calagua correctly diagnosed my mother and offered us the different treatment options. Very important, he also told us about the advantages and risks of each one, allowing us to make the best decision. In addition to his experience and knowledge, he has a great human quality that makes everything easy. I will be eternally grateful for all your support and advice.
About Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932272010
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
