Overview of Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD

Dr. Lita Calagua-Solis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Calagua-Solis works at Lita R Calagua MD PA in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.