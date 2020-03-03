Dr. Budiamal-Mathai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD
Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Budiamal-Mathai works at
Dr. Budiamal-Mathai's Office Locations
Dayton Pain Center1 Elizabeth Pl Ste D, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 222-2233
Dayton Pain Center Sidney331 6th Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 497-9200
Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 233, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 435-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I've had back issues for over 7 years now. I've been to several doctors. She is the first doctor to listen to me and hear what i have to say. She gives advice from her own personal experience on what might help to what medications i shouldn't take. She's very caring and concerned with my health issues. The doctors I've seen in the past don't listen to me or what im going through and how much pain I'm in. I've had many other issues besides my back. She's one of the best doctors I've had and i love the staff there.
About Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1962518019
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budiamal-Mathai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Budiamal-Mathai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budiamal-Mathai.
