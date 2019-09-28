Overview of Dr. Livia Hantos, MD

Dr. Livia Hantos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Hantos works at Dr. Livia Hantos in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.