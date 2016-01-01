See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center

Dr. Craciun works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epilepsy and Neurophysiology Medical Consul
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 208-2212
  2. 2
    Institute Of Neurology & Neurosurgery
    1 Clara Maass Dr # 236, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 302-3122
  3. 3
    Institute of Neurology at St. Barnabas
    50 Newark Ave Ste 104, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 302-3122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Romanian
    • 1902022882
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
