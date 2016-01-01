Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Children's Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beyderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beyderman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beyderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beyderman speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.