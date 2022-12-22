Overview of Dr. Liya Galooshian, MD

Dr. Liya Galooshian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camp Hill, PA.



Dr. Galooshian works at MDVIP - Camp Hill, Pennsylvania in Camp Hill, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.