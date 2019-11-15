See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Liz Chapek, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Liz Chapek, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Liz Chapek, DO

Dr. Liz Chapek, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.

Dr. Chapek works at Liz Chapek, D.O. in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chapek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Liz Chapek, D.O.
    6760 Abrams Rd Ste 203, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 341-8742

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cranial Osteopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chapek?

Nov 15, 2019
If you want an accurate diagnosis and long-lasting treatment for chronic discomfort, see Dr. Chapek
— Nov 15, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Liz Chapek, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Liz Chapek, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chapek to family and friends

Dr. Chapek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chapek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Liz Chapek, DO.

About Dr. Liz Chapek, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013076116
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Dallas Family Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Liz Chapek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chapek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chapek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Liz Chapek, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.