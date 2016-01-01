Overview of Dr. Liz Millan, MD

Dr. Liz Millan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Millan works at Ob/Gyn Associates Of Laredo in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.