Dr. Liz Millan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Liz Millan, MD
Dr. Liz Millan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Millan works at
Dr. Millan's Office Locations
Laredo Office7210 McPherson Rd Ste 100, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 717-5775
Obgyn Associates Of Laredo7109 N Bartlett Ave Ste 101, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 717-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liz Millan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1184832727
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millan works at
Dr. Millan has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Millan speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Millan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.