Overview of Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee, MD

Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Stafford, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.