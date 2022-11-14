Overview of Dr. Liza Ayuso, MD

Dr. Liza Ayuso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.



Dr. Ayuso works at Pediatric Associates in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.