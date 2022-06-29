See All Pediatricians in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Liza Charles, MD

Pediatrics
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Liza Charles, MD

Dr. Liza Charles, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Dr. Charles works at Family Medicine Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Lee Health.

Dr. Charles' Office Locations

    Family Medicine Center
    4040 Palm Beach Blvd Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 226-2650
    Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc.
    3415 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-2367
    Family Health Centers Pharmacy
    316 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-2320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 29, 2022
    I drive 45 minutes to see this doctor. She is amazing and my children absolutely love her. She is gifted and I can’t imagine going to another doctor. One of my kids is special needs and only Dr Charles understands him.
    SofiaH — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Liza Charles, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1891069233
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

