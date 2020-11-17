Dr. Liza Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liza Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Liza Moore, MD is a Dermatologist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Liza Moore8200 Greensboro Dr Ste 801, McLean, VA 22102 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor and great staff!
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730405010
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.