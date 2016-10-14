Overview of Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD

Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.