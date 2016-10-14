Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD
Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC109 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-7287
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find that Dr. Clarke is friendly yet thorough, listens to her patients, and seems genuinely concerned about them.
About Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
