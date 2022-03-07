Overview of Dr. Lizabeth Harden, MD

Dr. Lizabeth Harden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Harden works at Lizabeth M Harden MD PC in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.