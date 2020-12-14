Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD
Overview of Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD
Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Kopp works at
Dr. Kopp's Office Locations
-
1
Ob. Gyn. PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-1235
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopp?
Dr. Kopp always listens to everything, she gives advice with a caring attitude. When I get tests done, she calls me herself with the results. I trust her implicitly.
About Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205804358
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp works at
Dr. Kopp has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.