Overview of Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD

Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Kopp works at Ob. Gyn. PA in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.