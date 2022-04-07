Dr. Lizander Pandy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lizander Pandy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lizander Pandy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Pandy works at
Locations
1
MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family doctor was out of town so the office set me up with Dr. Pandy. He was very kind and thorough. He listened and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Lizander Pandy, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1881862845
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pandy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandy.
