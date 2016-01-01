Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liziamma George, MD
Overview
Dr. Liziamma George, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery501 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liziamma George, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467412502
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Trivandrum U, Kerala
- Internal Medicine
