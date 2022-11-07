Overview of Dr. Lizzette Pagan, MD

Dr. Lizzette Pagan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.



Dr. Pagan works at Lizzette Pagan MD PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.